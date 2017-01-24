Sentence postponed for Phoenix man gu...

Sentence postponed for Phoenix man guilty of attack inspired by ISIS

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem's attorney argues his crimes weren't terrorism because the government wasn't his intended target. Sentence postponed for Phoenix man guilty of attack inspired by ISIS Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem's attorney argues his crimes weren't terrorism because the government wasn't his intended target.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 2 hr NeverAPremTech 9,666
News Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08) 13 hr Eman87 63
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Mon PhantasticPharts 1,059
Anti-Trump Marchers, Women Who Need Therapy Aft... Mon Nigel Havers 2
Who said Trump is taking women's rights away? Mon huey goins 4
Lupe Valdez to be deported..... Mon huey goins 2
It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w... Mon WarForOil 9
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,221,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC