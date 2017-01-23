Sculptor Barvo Walker to debut Vision...

Sculptor Barvo Walker to debut Vision of the Arts in Garland

Saturday Jan 21

Sculptor Barvo Walker admits he missed the mark when he first envisioned a new work for downtown Garland. Instead of focusing on the area's renaissance, Barvo - as he is commonly known - recalled its leaner days of times past.

Garland, TX

