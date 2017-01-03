News 12 mins ago 10:11 p.m.Police: Ma...

News 12 mins ago 10:11 p.m.Police: Man shot, killed in Garland restaurant parking lot

Authorities were called to the 3200 block of North George Bush Freeway which appears to be a Chili's restaurant. Responding officers saw a male subject in the parking lot who was injured from an unknown wound to his body.

