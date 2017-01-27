McCain takes stand on torture and tas...

McCain takes stand on torture and tasteless tweets about first...

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Mary Tyler Moore was a television and cultural pioneer, who transitioned from Laura Petrie in the '60s classic Dick Van Dyke Show to Mary Richards, a 30-year-old single woman spunky enough to make it own her own. As Richards in the Mary Tyler Moore Show, Moore, who died this week at age 80, inspired a generation of young women who in the 1970s were beginning to carve out independent successful careers that defied the era's not-so-subtle sexism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dallas Undocumented Immigrant Reacts to Trump I... 1 hr okimar 6
It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w... 4 hr ThomasA 11
El Dorado, Arkansas 8 hr salsa 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 21 hr CountryPharts 1,068
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Thu WarForOil 9,670
News Bebe Rexha announces spring North American tour Wed diana 2
Who said Trump is taking women's rights away? Wed 25or6to4 6
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC