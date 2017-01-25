Man found slain in home near Garland preschool
John Traylor, 57, was found in his home in the 500 block of Ridgedale Drive, across the street from Cisneros Pre-Kindergarten and near Memorial Preparatory School, police said. "This is very close to home for many people, parents dropping off their kids at school," said Lt.
