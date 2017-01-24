Kid-Friendly HANSEL & GRETEL Ballet Runs March 4-5
Royalty Dance Academy will present the ballet Hansel and Gretel at Granville Arts Center March 4-5, 2017. In the two-hour long production, the classic tale of Hansel and Gretel has been reimagined by director Gabrielle Palmatier.
