House fire kills elderly man in Garland
An elderly man died Sunday night after a fire broke out inside a home in the 1400 block of Greencove Drive, according to the Garland Fire Department. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|SHORTY
|1,062
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|NeverAPremTech
|9,666
|Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08)
|18 hr
|Eman87
|63
|Anti-Trump Marchers, Women Who Need Therapy Aft...
|Mon
|Nigel Havers
|2
|Who said Trump is taking women's rights away?
|Mon
|huey goins
|4
|Lupe Valdez to be deported.....
|Mon
|huey goins
|2
|It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w...
|Mon
|WarForOil
|9
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC