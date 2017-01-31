Fort Worth police seek information on pair wanted in 15 armed robberies in North Texas
The two have robbed 12 stores in Fort Worth, two in Arlington and one in Garland, police said. They enter the businesses, point weapons at the store employees and demand money from the register before running off.
