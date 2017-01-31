Fort Worth police seek information on...

Fort Worth police seek information on pair wanted in 15 armed robberies in North Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Dallas Morning News

The two have robbed 12 stores in Fort Worth, two in Arlington and one in Garland, police said. They enter the businesses, point weapons at the store employees and demand money from the register before running off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 9 hr WarForOil 9,681
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 13 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
for pain meds (Sep '11) Thu Oxylover 5
Looking for OC or OP and the like... Thu Oxylover 1
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Thu Doug77 1,496
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... Thu telling it straight 1
Feminists For Trump Thu The Truth 6
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,672 • Total comments across all topics: 278,532,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC