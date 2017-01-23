Fort Lauderdale Shooting: Another One...

Fort Lauderdale Shooting: Another One Slips Through?

Friday Jan 13

Apparently, we now live in a country where you can walk into an FBI office, admit to being an ISIS terroristand you aren't taken seriously, but if you make a small rounding error on your tax return, rest assured, the IRS will come calling. The shooting in Fort Lauderdaleshould give sane Americans reason for pause.

