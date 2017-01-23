Fort Lauderdale Shooting: Another One Slips Through?
Apparently, we now live in a country where you can walk into an FBI office, admit to being an ISIS terroristand you aren't taken seriously, but if you make a small rounding error on your tax return, rest assured, the IRS will come calling. The shooting in Fort Lauderdaleshould give sane Americans reason for pause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08)
|8 hr
|Eman87
|63
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|WarForOil
|9,665
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Anti-Trump Marchers, Women Who Need Therapy Aft...
|23 hr
|Nigel Havers
|2
|Who said Trump is taking women's rights away?
|23 hr
|huey goins
|4
|Lupe Valdez to be deported.....
|Mon
|huey goins
|2
|It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w...
|Mon
|WarForOil
|9
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC