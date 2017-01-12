Crime 14 mins ago 3:51 p.m.Garland police seek suspect in woman's murder
Police are searching for a man they have identified as a suspect in the murder of a 44-year-old Garland woman. On New Year's Day, Linda Lee Harris was found dead inside her apartment in the 1900 block of West Kingsley Road when police responded to a welfare check call.
