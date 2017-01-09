Continue reading North Texas educators unite in rage against vouchers, A-F school grades
With the new legislative session starting tomorrow , educators from 60 North Texas districts united to fight against vouchers and a new statewide grading system they say only serves to vilify public schools. Today area superintendents and trustees gathered in Garland to tell lawmakers that the grading system is flawed and that they are worried it is just a gimmick to get support for school vouchers or similar options.
