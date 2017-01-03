Carlie Hebdo two years later: Will America continue to protect free speech?
Saturday Jan. 7 marks the second anniversary of the attack on Charlie Hebdo , in which gunmen who identified with an Islamist terrorist group murdered 12 people at the offices of the magazine because it published controversial images of the Prophet Muhammad. It's a good time to reflect on the often precarious state of free speech in the world today and to consider what the future holds for free speech here in America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,008
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|5 hr
|WarForOil
|51
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|12 hr
|Thelma
|3
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|15 hr
|FTP
|16
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|22 hr
|SD CA perm tech
|9,642
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|Fri
|Sab123
|6
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|Thu
|Nut
|4
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC