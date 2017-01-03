Carlie Hebdo two years later: Will Am...

Carlie Hebdo two years later: Will America continue to protect free speech?

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Hill

Saturday Jan. 7 marks the second anniversary of the attack on Charlie Hebdo , in which gunmen who identified with an Islamist terrorist group murdered 12 people at the offices of the magazine because it published controversial images of the Prophet Muhammad. It's a good time to reflect on the often precarious state of free speech in the world today and to consider what the future holds for free speech here in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr Bubba Gump 1,008
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 5 hr WarForOil 51
have you seen molly? (Dec '12) 12 hr Thelma 3
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) 15 hr FTP 16
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 22 hr SD CA perm tech 9,642
Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with... Fri Sab123 6
kinfolk mc member a snitch! Thu Nut 4
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,824 • Total comments across all topics: 277,685,913

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC