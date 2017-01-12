Baylor scandal fails to deter early applications
Baylor University saw an increase in applications last year, school officials say, despite a sexual assault scandal that has rocked the campus. About 14,300 prospective students applied by the early application deadline of Nov. 1 - a 19 percent increase from the previous year and the second-highest early application pool in school history, according to a spokeswoman and data provided by the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|5 hr
|Lexssky
|7
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|New Resident
|1,031
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|13 hr
|truth45
|5
|Dallas police say 4 jailed in slaying of theft ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Caught_Ya_Nestor
|19
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|WarForOil
|9,654
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Sat
|Errybody
|53
|How to get comfortable with diversity
|Sat
|Einstein Nukes
|5
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC