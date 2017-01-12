Baylor scandal fails to deter early applications

Baylor University saw an increase in applications last year, school officials say, despite a sexual assault scandal that has rocked the campus. About 14,300 prospective students applied by the early application deadline of Nov. 1 - a 19 percent increase from the previous year and the second-highest early application pool in school history, according to a spokeswoman and data provided by the school.

