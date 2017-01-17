Airport shooting: Another one slips t...

Airport shooting: Another one slips through?

Apparently, we now live in a country where you can walk into an FBI office, admit to being an ISIS terrorist and you aren't taken seriously, but if you make a small rounding error on your tax return, rest assured, the IRS will come calling.

