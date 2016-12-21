Verdict expected in hate speech trial of Dutch politician Wilders
Dutch Parliamentarian Geert Wilders speaks at the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest sponsored by the American Freedom Defense Initiative in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. A verdict is expected later on Friday in the hate-speech trial of Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who was quoted in a newspaper earlier in the day as saying that the judgment was irrelevant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|9 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|23
|Dickey's Pit Barbecue opens in Sunland Park
|10 hr
|Observer
|5
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|14 hr
|Ethos
|15
|Fast CASH NO SCAMS..
|20 hr
|Deon88
|5
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|23 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|LA tech
|9,635
|Texas family loses home for second time in a year
|Wed
|Leo Masciale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC