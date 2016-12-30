Shutting down assembly line and meeting Carroll Shelby: Before...
I managed to shut down the General Motors Assembly Plant in Arlington -- a major producer of highly profitable SUVs -- when I mishandled a bolt while working a shift on the line. Roughly 1,300 people had to stop working for a few minutes that morning thanks to the bonehead Dallas Morning News reporter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Encore white trash
|996
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|3 hr
|Nut
|4
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|Whiny1
|1,489
|Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale
|Wed
|Eagle Eyes
|1
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|Tue
|anonymous
|2
|City of Dallas Approves of Sex Club-Look Other Way (Sep '10)
|Tue
|Janet BARNES
|79
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC