News 20 mins ago 10:09 p.m.Family bra...

News 20 mins ago 10:09 p.m.Family braces for one-year mark since deadly Garland tornado

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

There was no way for the Tippett family to know then, but last Christmas would be their final one with daughter Kimberly, 30, and her son Kamryn, 1. "I didn't really cherish it because I was like, oh, she's going to be here forever," says daughter Kirsten Williams, 12. "I wish I would have cherished that Christmas." The day after Christmas, 2015, nine people were killed when an EF4 tornado struck a bridge on I-30 in Garland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apple Mac G4 MDD computers 2 hr Earl in KY Jelly 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 20 hr hahaha 9,637
Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation Thu BOiaF 1
Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12) Wed concerned 4
News Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac... Wed WishIwasBlack 2
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... Wed WarForOil 49
Garland Soccer (Mar '15) Dec 19 Soapboxmom 44
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,466,146

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC