News 20 mins ago 10:09 p.m.Family braces for one-year mark since deadly Garland tornado

There was no way for the Tippett family to know then, but last Christmas would be their final one with daughter Kimberly, 30, and her son Kamryn, 1. "I didn't really cherish it because I was like, oh, she's going to be here forever," says daughter Kirsten Williams, 12. "I wish I would have cherished that Christmas." The day after Christmas, 2015, nine people were killed when an EF4 tornado struck a bridge on I-30 in Garland.

