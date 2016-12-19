Mistrial declared in case of former Garland officer who fired 41 shots in deadly 2012 chase
A Dallas County judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of a former Garland police officer accused of manslaughter for firing 41 shots at a man, three of which struck and killed him, after a high-speed chase. The jury deliberated for around five hours Friday and one hour Monday morning before delivering a note to Judge Quay Parker saying they were hung and that further deliberations would not help.
