Mistrial declared in case of former Garland officer who fired 41 shots in deadly 2012 chase

A Dallas County judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of a former Garland police officer accused of manslaughter for firing 41 shots at a man, three of which struck and killed him, after a high-speed chase. The jury deliberated for around five hours Friday and one hour Monday morning before delivering a note to Judge Quay Parker saying they were hung and that further deliberations would not help.

