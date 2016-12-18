Feds bust 21-year-old man who allegedly had 5,400 grams of heroin,...
Drug Enforcement Administration officials arrested a 21-year-old man in possession of more than 5,400 grams of heroin and and 2,700 grams of methamphetamine. Angel Alderete of Garland, who told authorities he has ties to a Mexican drug ring, now faces two charges of possession of a controlled substance.
