Families Remember Deadly North Texas ...

Families Remember Deadly North Texas Tornado

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Kenneth and Natasha Briggs and their four children had avoided the area near the Bush Turnpike and Interstate 30 in spite of, and because of, what it had done to form their family. This week, however, Natasha sat front and center under a tent at John Paul Jones Park while holding her girls, ages 12 and 7. Technically, they're her nieces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apple Mac G4 MDD computers 1 hr Jim 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 3 hr WarForOil 9,636
Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12) 9 hr concerned 4
News Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac... 11 hr WishIwasBlack 2
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 11 hr WarForOil 49
Is Rowlett A Nice Place To Live? (May '11) Tue Alex 5
Garland Soccer (Mar '15) Dec 19 Soapboxmom 44
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,252 • Total comments across all topics: 277,423,617

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC