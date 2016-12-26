Families forever changed gather in Garland to remember tornado victims

Kenneth and Natasha Briggs and their four children had avoided the area near the Bush Turnpike and Interstate 30 in spite of, and because of, what it had done to form their family. Monday, however, Natasha sat front-and-center under the tent at John Paul Jones Park, holding her girls, 12 and 7. Technically, they're her nieces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.