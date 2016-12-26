Families forever changed gather in Garland to remember tornado victims
Kenneth and Natasha Briggs and their four children had avoided the area near the Bush Turnpike and Interstate 30 in spite of, and because of, what it had done to form their family. Monday, however, Natasha sat front-and-center under the tent at John Paul Jones Park, holding her girls, 12 and 7. Technically, they're her nieces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|13 hr
|Victim
|175
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|WarForOil
|9,640
|Loan Sharks
|Sat
|wondering
|2
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|Dec 30
|Earl in KY Jelly
|2
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Dec 29
|BOiaF
|1
|Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12)
|Dec 28
|concerned
|4
|Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac...
|Dec 28
|WishIwasBlack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC