Driver killed after plowing into concrete wall in Garland
A driver was killed in Garland after losing control of the vehicle and ramming into an 8-foot tall concrete wall late Friday night. Police said they think speed was a factor in the crash in the 2100 block of East Centerville Road, not far from the East Miller Road.
