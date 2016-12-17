Driver killed after plowing into conc...

Driver killed after plowing into concrete wall in Garland

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A driver was killed in Garland after losing control of the vehicle and ramming into an 8-foot tall concrete wall late Friday night. Police said they think speed was a factor in the crash in the 2100 block of East Centerville Road, not far from the East Miller Road.

