Crime 4 mins ago 5:05 p.m.3 stabbed at Garland job placement center
Authorities have arrested a 39-year-old man after three people were stabbed at the Pacesetters Job Placement Center in Garland. According to police, officers were called to the scene at about 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of Saturn Road.
