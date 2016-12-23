Continue reading Garland ISD paying s...

Continue reading Garland ISD paying superintendent $448,115 to cut ties

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Garland school district will pay $448,115 to part ways with Superintendent Bob Morrison, whose resignation and retirement were announced Tuesday. The settlement represents a year's salary, benefits and an amount for Morrison to purchase out-of-state service years for his retirement purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 52 min 4sure 42
Is Rowlett A Nice Place To Live? (May '11) 8 hr Alex 5
the real truth about the jews 15 hr Mark Cuban Sky 2
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Mon WarForOil 3
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Dec 25 WarForOil 9,634
Garland Soccer (Mar '15) Dec 19 Soapboxmom 44
Garland Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Dec 19 Gohomechomo 3
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,124

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC