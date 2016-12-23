Continue reading Garland ISD paying superintendent $448,115 to cut ties
The Garland school district will pay $448,115 to part ways with Superintendent Bob Morrison, whose resignation and retirement were announced Tuesday. The settlement represents a year's salary, benefits and an amount for Morrison to purchase out-of-state service years for his retirement purposes.
