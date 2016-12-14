41 shots fired by Garland officer made fellow cops fearful, they testify in his manslaughter trial
Officers involved in an August 2012 police chase say they were more scared of one of their own than the unarmed man they were chasing, they testified Wednesday. Patrick Tuter, 36, is accused of firing 41 shots at Michael Vincent Allen after a half-hour chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.
