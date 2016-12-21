Man Could Face Charges After Dog Atta...

Man Could Face Charges After Dog Attacked Girl

Monday Nov 28

A Dallas County grand jury will decide if a Garland man will face a felony charge seven months after the dog he was reportedly responsible for attacked a 6-year-old girl. Emmaleigh Hinrichs was playing near her home on Patrice Drive in Garland back in April when she was bitten and scratched by a neighbor's husky.

