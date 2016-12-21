For Cubans in North Texas, Castroa s death means a reliefa and a hopea

While thousands of Cuban Americans poured into the streets of Miami overnight Friday and Saturday to celebrate the death of Fidel Castro, Grace Alvarez was up until 4 a.m., taking it all in from her home in Garland. "We have been waiting so many years for this moment," said Alvarez, 75, a Realtor who came to the U.S. from Cuba on a student visa in 1961.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.