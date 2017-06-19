Local high school kids bring mobility to toddlers with disabiilities
Local high school kids with Wichita State's GoBabyGo summer camp program delivered modified toy cars to four toddler's with disabilities at WSU's Experiential Engineering Building Thursday. Luke Eck, a 2-year-old being treated for kidney cancer, got a surprise Thursday, June 15, 2017, when the Wichita Fire Department showed up at the doctor's office where Luke was receiving a chemo treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Garden City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Need Advice Big Time
|Apr '17
|Concerned Cuck
|1
|Sam Brownback NOT a Kris Kobach Flunky
|Mar '17
|Guest
|4
|Why do I have warts on my ass? (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Xhaotik
|34
|Mouth (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Radical Dude
|4
|Lake McKinney???? (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|True American and...
|6
|Governor Sam Brownback is great
|Jan '17
|True American and...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Garden City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC