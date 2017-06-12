Kansas man on mower attacks police with screwdriver, wrench
A man driving a lawn mower on a Garden City street was taken into custody Wednesday after attacking police officers attempting to make a traffic stop. According to a news release from the Garden City Police Department , Lonnie Farris, 53, of Garden City was driving a riding lawn mower in the 300 block of North Ninth Street just before noon on Wednesday when officers attempted to arrest him.
