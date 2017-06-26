'In Cold Blood' prosecutor in Kansas calls book 'garbage'
Duane West never goes too long without phone calls and visits from reporters wanting to know his version of the story. It has been nearly six decades since four murders on a family farm - which became the basis for the novel "In Cold Blood" - shook this part of the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Garden City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Need Advice Big Time
|Apr '17
|Concerned Cuck
|1
|Sam Brownback NOT a Kris Kobach Flunky
|Mar '17
|Guest
|4
|Why do I have warts on my ass? (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Xhaotik
|34
|Mouth (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Radical Dude
|4
|Lake McKinney???? (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|True American and...
|6
|Governor Sam Brownback is great
|Jan '17
|True American and...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Garden City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC