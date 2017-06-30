Arrest made in 1983 Garden City homicide

Frank Rosas, 62, was booked into the Finney County Jail on Thursday night after new information was corroborated in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ignacio Vasquez in 1983. Vasquez, 37, was found dead in the parking lot of the old Gambler club shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 27, Garden City Police Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.