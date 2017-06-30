Arrest made in 1983 Garden City homicide

Arrest made in 1983 Garden City homicide

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Frank Rosas, 62, was booked into the Finney County Jail on Thursday night after new information was corroborated in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ignacio Vasquez in 1983. Vasquez, 37, was found dead in the parking lot of the old Gambler club shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 27, Garden City Police Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garden City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Jun 5 Red 48
Need Advice Big Time Apr '17 Concerned Cuck 1
Sam Brownback NOT a Kris Kobach Flunky Mar '17 Guest 4
Why do I have warts on my ass? (Nov '09) Mar '17 Xhaotik 34
Mouth (Dec '16) Mar '17 Radical Dude 4
Lake McKinney???? (Sep '09) Feb '17 True American and... 6
Governor Sam Brownback is great Jan '17 True American and... 1
See all Garden City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garden City Forum Now

Garden City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garden City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Garden City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,324 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC