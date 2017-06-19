Alexander signs track and field scholarship
Aja Alexander is shown signing her scholarship on June 15 surrounded by her family, teammates and coaches as well as WCHS Athletic Director Cherard Freeman. Aja Alexander, a 2017 graduate of Warren County High School, will continue her track and field career at Garden City Community College located in Garden City, Kansas.
