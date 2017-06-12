a In Cold Blooda prosecutor never read the book. He says ita s garbage.
Duane West, who was the Finney County prosecutor in 1959 when the Clutter family was murdered just outside of Garden City, recalls the days before the trial and dealing with "In Cold Blood" author Truman Capote. Duane West never goes too long without phone calls and visits from reporters wanting to know his version of the story.
Garden City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Need Advice Big Time
|Apr '17
|Concerned Cuck
|1
|Sam Brownback NOT a Kris Kobach Flunky
|Mar '17
|Guest
|4
|Why do I have warts on my ass? (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Xhaotik
|34
|Mouth
|Mar '17
|Radical Dude
|4
|Lake McKinney???? (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|True American and...
|6
|Governor Sam Brownback is great
|Jan '17
|True American and...
|1
