a In Cold Blooda prosecutor never read the book. He says ita s garbage.

In Cold Blood prosecutor never read the book. He says it's garbage.

Thursday Jun 8

Duane West, who was the Finney County prosecutor in 1959 when the Clutter family was murdered just outside of Garden City, recalls the days before the trial and dealing with "In Cold Blood" author Truman Capote. Duane West never goes too long without phone calls and visits from reporters wanting to know his version of the story.

