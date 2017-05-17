Two men take plea deal, avoid trial in death of Glenville coach Ted Ginn Sr.'s nephew

Two men set to face trial Monday on aggravated murder and other charges pleaded guilty in the death of the 19-year-old nephew to Glenville Academy football coach Ted Ginn Sr . Alonzo Patterson, 20, who police say was the triggerman in the May 18 slaying of Diamond Russell, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, attempted murder, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon.

