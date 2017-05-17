Two men take plea deal, avoid trial i...

Two men take plea deal, avoid trial in death of Glenville coach Ted Ginn Sr.'s nephew

Monday May 8 Read more: Cleveland.com

Two men set to face trial Monday on aggravated murder and other charges pleaded guilty in the death of the 19-year-old nephew to Glenville Academy football coach Ted Ginn Sr . Alonzo Patterson, 20, who police say was the triggerman in the May 18 slaying of Diamond Russell, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, attempted murder, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon.

