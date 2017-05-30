Terry Wilson, former Oregon Ducks QB, says he'll transfer to junior college
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Terry Wilson announced in a tweet Tuesday afternoon that he has signed with Garden City Community College of Kansas. At Garden City, Wilson will be attempting to raise his recruiting profile with FBS suitors in hopes of making good on the school's motto: "From here you can go anywhere."
