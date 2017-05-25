How area lawmakers voted on Senate Bi...

How area lawmakers voted on Senate Bill 30

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: OttawaHerald.com

The Kansas House on Monday night rejected Senate Bill 30, which in part called for repealing an income tax exemption for owners of 330,000 businesses as well as the creation of a new upper income tax bracket, on a vote of 53-68.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garden City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Advice Big Time Apr 27 Concerned Cuck 1
Sam Brownback NOT a Kris Kobach Flunky Mar '17 Guest 4
Why do I have warts on my ass? (Nov '09) Mar '17 Xhaotik 34
Mouth Mar '17 Radical Dude 4
Lake McKinney???? (Sep '09) Feb '17 True American and... 6
Governor Sam Brownback is great Jan '17 True American and... 1
News American Muslims brace for the worst after US e... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 70
See all Garden City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garden City Forum Now

Garden City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garden City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Garden City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC