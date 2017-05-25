How area lawmakers voted on Senate Bill 30
The Kansas House on Monday night rejected Senate Bill 30, which in part called for repealing an income tax exemption for owners of 330,000 businesses as well as the creation of a new upper income tax bracket, on a vote of 53-68.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Garden City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Advice Big Time
|Apr 27
|Concerned Cuck
|1
|Sam Brownback NOT a Kris Kobach Flunky
|Mar '17
|Guest
|4
|Why do I have warts on my ass? (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Xhaotik
|34
|Mouth
|Mar '17
|Radical Dude
|4
|Lake McKinney???? (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|True American and...
|6
|Governor Sam Brownback is great
|Jan '17
|True American and...
|1
|American Muslims brace for the worst after US e... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|70
Find what you want!
Search Garden City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC