Garden City football player, 19, died...

Garden City football player, 19, died of natural causes, coroner says

Tuesday May 9 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The death of a Garden City Community College football player this weekend has been deemed the result of natural causes, authorities said Tuesday. Sean Callahan, 19, a sophomore offensive lineman from Gardner, was found dead in Kismet on Sunday , the Seward County Sheriff's Office has said.

