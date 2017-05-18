Garden City football player, 19, died of natural causes, coroner says
The death of a Garden City Community College football player this weekend has been deemed the result of natural causes, authorities said Tuesday. Sean Callahan, 19, a sophomore offensive lineman from Gardner, was found dead in Kismet on Sunday , the Seward County Sheriff's Office has said.
