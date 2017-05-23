Foiled White Supremacist Terror Plot ...

Foiled White Supremacist Terror Plot Unites Community Around Refugees

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WNYC-AM New York

The Crusaders, a terrorist group formed by Curtis Allen, Gavin Wright, and Patrick Stein, thought of themselves as patriots resisting a Muslim takeover of the United States. In the weeks before the 2016 election, the FBI and local police officers in Kansas foiled a terrorist plot by three members of an anti-Muslim white-supremacist group called the Crusadors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garden City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Advice Big Time Apr 27 Concerned Cuck 1
Sam Brownback NOT a Kris Kobach Flunky Mar '17 Guest 4
Why do I have warts on my ass? (Nov '09) Mar '17 Xhaotik 34
Mouth Mar '17 Radical Dude 4
Lake McKinney???? (Sep '09) Feb '17 True American and... 6
Governor Sam Brownback is great Jan '17 True American and... 1
News American Muslims brace for the worst after US e... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 70
See all Garden City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garden City Forum Now

Garden City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garden City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
 

Garden City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC