Federal indictments handed down for drug possession, counterfeiting in western Kansas

Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

A federal grand jury in Wichita indicated two men this week for drug possession charges originating in western Kansas, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

