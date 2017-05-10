Colahan - Long Wedding

Colahan - Long Wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas R. Long Mr. & Mrs. J. Randolph Colahan and Mr. & Mrs. Thomas A. Long, both longtime residents of Garden City, are pleased to announce the marriage of their children, Claire E. Colahan and Thomas R. Long. Claire is a 2009 graduate of Garden City High School and a 2013 graduate of Duke University, where she received a Bachelor's degree in Public Policy.

