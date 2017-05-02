Cattle Futures, Beef Price Soar After Blizzard Clobbers Midwest

Cattle futures extended a surge to a record and wholesale beef jumped to a 13-month high after a weekend blizzard hammered the Midwest, and a Kansas livestock group estimated the snowstorm may have killed thousands of animals, signaling tightening meat supplies. More than half of U.S. feedlots are located in the region hit by the massive storm that dumped more than 12 inches of snow, blanketing an area from the Texas Panhandle to Nebraska, said Lee Reeve, principal at Reeve Cattle Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.