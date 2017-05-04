Winter storm pounds western Kansas, closes I-70
As much as 14 inches of snow had fallen in Elkhart, near the Kansas-Oklahoma border and just miles from the Colorado border, and many trees and power lines were reported down in the southwestern part of the state, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dodge City. Jeff Johnson said some of the places hardest by the weekend winter storm included areas west of Garden City and Liberal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Garden City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Advice Big Time
|Apr 27
|Concerned Cuck
|1
|Sam Brownback NOT a Kris Kobach Flunky
|Mar '17
|Guest
|4
|Why do I have warts on my ass? (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Xhaotik
|34
|Mouth
|Mar '17
|Radical Dude
|4
|Lake McKinney???? (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|True American and...
|6
|Governor Sam Brownback is great
|Jan '17
|True American and...
|1
|American Muslims brace for the worst after US e...
|Jan '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|70
Find what you want!
Search Garden City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC