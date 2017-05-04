Winter storm pounds western Kansas, c...

Winter storm pounds western Kansas, closes I-70

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

As much as 14 inches of snow had fallen in Elkhart, near the Kansas-Oklahoma border and just miles from the Colorado border, and many trees and power lines were reported down in the southwestern part of the state, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dodge City. Jeff Johnson said some of the places hardest by the weekend winter storm included areas west of Garden City and Liberal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garden City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Advice Big Time Apr 27 Concerned Cuck 1
Sam Brownback NOT a Kris Kobach Flunky Mar '17 Guest 4
Why do I have warts on my ass? (Nov '09) Mar '17 Xhaotik 34
Mouth Mar '17 Radical Dude 4
Lake McKinney???? (Sep '09) Feb '17 True American and... 6
Governor Sam Brownback is great Jan '17 True American and... 1
News American Muslims brace for the worst after US e... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 70
See all Garden City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garden City Forum Now

Garden City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garden City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Garden City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,779,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC