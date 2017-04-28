State audit of Garden City schools identifies up to $2 million in savings
Garden City's superintendent told House and Senate members on the Legislative Post Audit Committee steps would be taken to implement ideas for better managing energy costs, disposing of surplus items and selling a storage building. The auditing arm of the Kansas Legislature released a report Friday outlining operating efficiency recommendations that could save the Garden City public school district $1.5 million to $2 million annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Garden City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Advice Big Time
|Apr 27
|Concerned Cuck
|1
|Sam Brownback NOT a Kris Kobach Flunky
|Mar '17
|Guest
|4
|Why do I have warts on my ass? (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Xhaotik
|34
|Mouth
|Mar '17
|Radical Dude
|4
|Lake McKinney???? (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|True American and...
|6
|Governor Sam Brownback is great
|Jan '17
|True American and...
|1
|American Muslims brace for the worst after US e...
|Jan '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|70
Find what you want!
Search Garden City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC