State audit of Garden City schools identifies up to $2 million in savings

Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Garden City's superintendent told House and Senate members on the Legislative Post Audit Committee steps would be taken to implement ideas for better managing energy costs, disposing of surplus items and selling a storage building. The auditing arm of the Kansas Legislature released a report Friday outlining operating efficiency recommendations that could save the Garden City public school district $1.5 million to $2 million annually.

