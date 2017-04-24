Producers see LEMA as way to sustain water resources
While concerns remain, a show of hands during Wednesday's informational meeting in Garden City about a proposal to form a local management plan to address groundwater concerns indicated a majority of the 90-some farmers and producers in attendance generally agreed something should be done to extend the life of water resources.
