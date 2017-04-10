Judge lets attorneys withdraw from Ka...

Judge lets attorneys withdraw from Kansas bomb plot case

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: The Decatur Daily

A federal judge says he is reluctantly granting the request from defense attorneys to withdraw from the case of a Kansas man accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex filled with Somali immigrants. U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren said Wednesday new court-appointed counsel would be selected for Patrick Stein while he continues efforts to hire his own private attorney.

