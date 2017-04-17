5 new baby animals to visit at the Denver Zoo

DENVER Why sit in front of your computer as you wait for April the giraffe to give birth, when you can head out to the Denver Zoo and see some of the babies out and about? Two incredibly cute red panda cubs were born at the Denver Zoo last June but didn't get to join the red panda exhibit until after July 8. The red panda cubs were named Lali and Masu and despite having a rough start during the first weeks of life, both are now doing well on their own. Red pandas are native to Asia and are most commonly found in Nepal, India, Bhutan, Myanmar and China.

