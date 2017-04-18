3 taken to hospital after Finney Coun...

3 taken to hospital after Finney County collision

Monday Apr 10 Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Juana Fuentes, 60, of Garden City failed to yield the right of way while crossing K-156 on Jenny Barker, 1 mile east of U.S. 50 in Finney County.

