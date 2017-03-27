Toddler hospitalized after parents ac...

Toddler hospitalized after parents accidentally leave him in hot car during church

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Bellingham Herald

A Garden City, Kansas, toddler is receiving treatment in a Wichita hospital after his parents left him in a hot car Sunday afternoon during church services. The boy, 2, was discovered alone and unresponsive in the family's vehicle after church and Sunday school services ended, according to a news release from the Garden City Police Department posted on the agency's Facebook page .

