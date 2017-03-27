Guy L. Sunderland 1943...
Guy L. Sunderland, 74, passed away at his home in Great Bend on Feb. 27, 2017. Born on Feb. 3, 1943, at Ellsworth, he was the son of Guy and Etta May Sunderland.
