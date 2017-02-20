Refugee populations drawing doctors t...

Refugee populations drawing doctors to rural Kansas

Monday Feb 20

Dr. Scarlett Gard's passion for humanitarian work took her to India and Bangladesh. After finishing her medical training, she set off for a place she knew had a diverse population in need of doctors: western Kansas.

Garden City, KS

